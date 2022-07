WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Bazetta man is in the Trumbull County Jail facing child pornography charges.

Logan Bettcher, 19, was indicted on 18 counts including illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

According to an indictment, Bettcher had images and video of children, from infants to 6 years old, some nude and others who were forced into sex acts.

Bettcher is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday on the charges.