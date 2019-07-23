Bazetta man enters not guilty plea in case of violent letter to insurer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A trial date has been set for a Bazetta Township man accused of sending a violent letter to his insurance company in California.

Ronald Ellis pleaded not guilty Monday at his arraignment in federal court in Youngstown. He is charged with mailing a threatening communication.

According to investigators, Ellis mailed a letter to United Healthcare in June threatening to blow up their headquarters. They say Ellis was upset because the insurer denied his claim.

In the profanity-laced letter, Ellis threatens to “personally blow up your headquarters” if the claim is not paid, according to the complaint.

Investigators say Ellis also wrote, “I will rain down such blind hatred, fury and rage, the likes of which you will never see again in the full extent of your further existence on this selfish, greedy, money-hungry planet you selfish, greedy, money-hungry leeches…”

UHC notified authorities and turned the letter over to the FBI.

A trial is set for September 16. Ellis’ first pretrial hearing is scheduled for September 3.