Bazetta man charged with writing violent letter to insurance company

Investigators say the man threatened to blow up the insurance headquarters after denied claim

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Bazetta Township man is facing federal charges after investigators say he mailed a threatening letter to his insurance company.

According to court documents, the FBI was called on June 15 after United Healthcare in California received a letter from a client threatening to blow up their headquarters.

The letter had a return address for Ronald Ellis, of Ivy Circle, Cortland. It contained several threats over a denied insurance claim, according to court records.

In the profanity-laced letter, Ellis threatens to “personally blow up your headquarters” if the claim is not paid, according to the complaint.

Investigators say Ellis also wrote, “I will rain down such blind hatred, fury and rage, the likes of which you will never see again in the full extent of your further existence on this selfish, greedy, money-hungry planet you selfish, greedy, money-hungry leeches…”

UHC notified authorities and turned the letter over to the FBI.

On June 21, members of the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Ellis at his Ivy Hill Circle home. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in federal court in Youngstown.