BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Bazetta Township police and fire departments are teaming up to host Safety Day on Saturday.

The 18th-annual Safety Day will be hosted at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds. Guests will have the opportunity to see local, state and federal rescue vehicles, safety services and more.

The event will be sponsored by Trumbull County Fairgrounds, local businesses and the community and will be completely free to attend.

For information on donations or participation call Bazetta police at 330-638-5503.