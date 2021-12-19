BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bazetta Christian Church presented a live nativity on Sunday.

The scene depicted the story of Jesus being born, with everyone from baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph to shepherds and even live animals.

There were camels, goats, donkeys and even a cow.

Dozens of cars drove through the re-enactment of Bethlehem and got to see the live nativity up close.

“Wanted the community to see that there’s a little bit of peace. It reverts us back to the true meaning of Christmas, with no commercialism, no fee, it’s free, it’s good for family and friends,” said Jeannette Callahan, a member of Bazetta Christian Church Disciples of Christ.

Callahan said this was the first year they had done this, and the members worked together to build the nativity and get the costumes together.

The display went on from 4-7 p.m. Sunday.

Callahan said they plan to do this again next year.