Battle over TJX distribution center ends after opposition group fails to appeal ruling Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The battle to stop TJX from coming to Lordstown looks to be over. The group opposing the distribution center failed to appeal a judge's ruling on the matter.

The Committee of Lordstown Concerned Residents had 30 days to appeal Judge Peter Kontos' ruling that allowed for the zone change on the property. But at court closing time on Monday, no appeal was filed.

Congressman Tim Ryan, Rep. Glenn Holmes and Sen. Sean O'Brien fought hard to make this happen and they couldn't be happier.

"A huge exhale you know, always holding your breath until the very end. Projects like this and so much work went into it that when you get it past the goal line it's time to start moving some dirt now," Ryan said.

"Very exciting news today," O'Brien said.

For months, the committee against the distribution center fought hard to keep TJX away from the village.

A special election was held where residents voted to allow TJX to build in Lordstown.

"We walked through these various situations, jumped over all the hurdles and through all the hoops we had to and finally got it home," Ryan said.

The committee then sued after the vote but lost the ruling. They had until Monday to appeal but they didn't, sealing TJX's fate.

Holmes says TJX coming in means more jobs for the Valley.

"One-thousand jobs in a five-year period and I'm hoping they're going to bring more than that, for that 100 jobs is going to create probably 300 more and that 300 more is probably going to create 150 more," Holmes said.

There isn't a set timeline on when construction will begin, but they hope to have everything up and running by next year.

"They're getting their drawings done, they will have a public comment period in January and then after that, it's shovels in the ground," O'Brien said.

Ryan ensures that everyone in the Valley will get a chance at a job.

"We want to make sure that the company is really reaching out into the city of Warren and to the city of Youngstown and the entire region to try and find their workforce," Ryan said.

Ryan hopes TJX isn't the last name on the list of global business to come to the Valley.

"When you land a global company into the Mahoning Valley, it sends a signal that we're open for business. Come on down and we'll make sure it works, no matter how big the hurdles are we'll get over them with you," Ryan said.

O'Brien says the applications for TJX will hopefully be posted online by the end of the year.