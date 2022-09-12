LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Employees at the new Ultium Cells battery plant in Lordstown have overwhelmingly voted to strike if the company does not recognize their right to form a union.

According to United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Darwin Cooper, 94 percent of those who voted said yes to striking for recognition. The vote was held on Friday. Cooper did not know how many votes were cast.

No strike date has been set.

The UAW wants Ultium’s management to allow workers to vote on whether the UAW should represent them.

Ultium Cells spokesperson Brooke Waid released the following statement on the matter.

“Ultium Cells LLC respects workers’ right to unionize and the efforts of the UAW or any other union to organize battery cell manufacturing workers at our manufacturing sites. Ultium Cells has every intention of complying with the National Labor Relations Act, which protects our employees’ right to decide the issue of union representation through a voluntary democratic election conducted by the NLRB.”