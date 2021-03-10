Battery plant engineers come together to spruce up Lordstown

More than a dozen Ultium Cells team members did some volunteer work for the village

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The newest employees of the General Motors and LG Chem battery plant worked to spruce up Lordstown Wednesday.

More than a dozen Ultium Cells team members did some volunteer work for the village. They spread mulch in front of the administration building and painted the posts on the village welcome signs, among other things.

One employee says it’s a good team building exercise while giving back to the community.

“Most of these people we never got to meet before until we started last week. There’s different fields of engineering, and we’re all coming together to work together,” said Sydney Negro, launch team manufacturing engineer.

Mayor Arno Hill says the village was appreciative of the volunteer work.

“Part of our culture is we want to be inclusive and engaged with the community. One way is to have a community day,” said Tom Gallagher, Ultium Cells plant manager.