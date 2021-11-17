Battery plant builders make large local donation

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The group charged with giving a jolt to Voltage Valley has provided energy to an important organization.

Workers with Barton Malow, the construction company building Ultium Cells in Lordstown and its contract workers, raised $36,000 for the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

Shirley Stoffick organized the benefit, part of which included selling pink t-shirts during October.

Stoffick was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and in less than six months, her bills were over $1 million.

The fundraiser started with ordering 2,000 shirts and it just kept growing. The money will go to Joanie’s Promise.

“Every penny of this goes to whatever anybody can’t afford, whether it’s deductibles, whether it’s treatment, care whatever. Everybody gets what they need, not what they can afford,” said organizer Shirley Stoffick.

Stoffick is with the International Union of Operating Engineers and has organized over ten fundraisers on job sites to benefit Joanie’s Promise.

“It’s overwhelming, really. It’s just amazing what people can do when they believe in something,” said Dr. Rashid Abdu, founder of the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Center.