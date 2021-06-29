Basketball commissioner discusses possible solutions to Youngstown’s violence surge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Community activists across Youngstown continue to call on city leaders regarding the recent violence in the city.

They believe the recent surge in violence comes down to one simple thing: teenagers and young adults not having enough to do with their time.

Respect Basketball League Commissioner Randy Nuby discussed some of the things he would like to see more of.

“We have to find some resources where we can have them engaged. Open up one of these high schools, open up the gym, open up the classrooms where we can teach them life skills, job skills, anger management. That’s the only resources that’s available and on the table right now,” he said.

So far this year, 62 people have been shot in the city.