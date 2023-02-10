AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you haven’t been invited to a Super Bowl party, consider yourself invited to the newest place to watch sports.

Barstool Sportsbook opened Friday afternoon at Hollywood Gaming. It took four months to build and was completed just in time for the Super Bowl.

The main area features two TVs that are 14 feet by 8 feet and can show 18 games at the same time.

The restaurant has been renovated and has a new menu.

Each chair at the bar has its own charging port.

There’s plenty to see and eat while watching a game and placing a bet on any game you want.

“We have tellers that are able to take bets on racing or on sports. There’s four of them upstairs. In addition to that, there are 10 kiosks and, of course, you have your Barstool Sportsbook app if you’d like to place some bets on that one,” said Robert Swedinovich, vice president of Hollywood Gaming.

Barstool Sportsbook also has five large, comfy chairs that you can rent that are right in front of a large TV, so you can watch the Super Bowl in style.