AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a Facebook post, Barrydyngles in Austintown will be closed starting Sunday, May 24.

The business says that the staff currently working deserves a break. There have been 15 employees working almost daily to provide curbside and takeout orders since the state mandated shut down in March.

Barrydyngles will resume curbside pickup beginning Monday, June 1 at noon.