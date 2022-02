NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a barn roof collapse Saturday evening.

The call came in around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Milton Township, Warren, Lordstown, Jackson Township and Braceville fire were on scene in addition to Newton Falls.

Lt. Tom Toporcer with Newton Falls fire said the weight of the snow and ice potentially caused the roof collapse.

It’s unclear if any animals are injured but they were all rescued successfully.