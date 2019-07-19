Barn in Champion transformed to recognize area’s automobile history

The Ohio History Barn Project is intended to showcase Ohio innovators, innovations and accomplishment

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A barn has been transformed into an Ohio History Barn in Champion.

Don and Helen Fenstermaker’s barn has been recognized as the eighth series of barns recognizing the legacy of the Packard automobile.

The Ohio History Barn Project is intended to showcase Ohio innovators, innovations and accomplishments that have impacted the State of Ohio and the nation.

The mural is a partnership between the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, National Packard Museum, Trumbull County Historical Society and Ohio History Connection.