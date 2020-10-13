Barn destroyed by fire in North Beaver Twp.

NORTH BEAVER TWP, Pa. (WKBN) – A barn was destroyed by fire Tuesday in Lawrence County.

Five departments were called to the fire on Trotter Road, between Route 108 and Martin School Road.

Damp bails of hay caught on fire, which made work difficult for firefighters.

No people or animals were hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

