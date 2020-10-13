NORTH BEAVER TWP, Pa. (WKBN) – A barn was destroyed by fire Tuesday in Lawrence County.
Five departments were called to the fire on Trotter Road, between Route 108 and Martin School Road.
Damp bails of hay caught on fire, which made work difficult for firefighters.
No people or animals were hurt in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Accused Kenosha gunman won’t face charges in Illinois
- Police: Gunshot fired at memorial service in Coitsville
- Democrats grill Judge Barrett on Roe v. Wade, elections during second day of confirmation hearings
- Barn destroyed by fire in North Beaver Twp.
- Jacqueline M. Hartsfield, Youngstown, Ohio