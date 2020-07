The fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. Friday on Mayburn Barclay Road.

FARMDALE, Ohio (WKBN) – A barn and the vehicles inside it were destroyed by a fire in Farmdale Friday.

Officials say the barn and everything inside, including two cars, were destroyed.

The damage is estimated at about $100,000.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.