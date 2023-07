MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments were called to help control a barn fire in Middlefield Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a barn along Bridge Road. Bridge Road is blocked off in the area of the fire.

Initial reports indicate that no animals were in the barn, and no injuries were reported.

The barn and house sit back off the road, so tanker trucks were called in.

Crews on the scene said the barn is a total loss, The cause is under investigation.