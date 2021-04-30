‘Bark in the Park’ event being held Saturday in Columbiana to raise funds for new dog park

Councilman Richard McBane’s dogs Mallaig, left, and Odin, right, stand where the new dog park at The Harry S. Firestone Recreational Park will be.

Councilman Richard McBane said over $20,000 has been raised for the dog park

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Harvey S. Firestone Park in Columbiana will be bustling with fur on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Restoration and Beautification Committee will be hosting “Bark in the Park.”

The goal is to raise awareness and money for the dog park going in at the park.

There will be 10 vendors there and the Columbiana Police Department will bring its K-9s for a meet and greet.

All of this is going on behind the baseball field, which is where the future home of the dog park will be.

Councilmen Richard McBane made a promise to match donations for the month of April up to $20,000. He said they’ve raised $5,405 this month and $20,300 of the $80,000 needed so far.

He hopes by the end of the day that they will be closer to the range of $5,500 to $6,000 for April.