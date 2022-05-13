WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police took a report after a man said he was assaulted Thursday while trying to purchase marijuana.

According to a police report, an 18-year-old man told police that he was buying marijuana from an unknown man on Parkman Road NW for an “Easter special” price, but the man told him he owed him $200 and then attacked the victim, according to the report.

Police noted scratches on the victim but he did not request medical attention.

The victim said the suspect ran away before officers got there.

The victim was given an incident number.