BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman police briefly engaged in a pursuit of a driver going approximately 90 mph in a 35 mph zone after receiving calls on Monday of erratic driving, according to reports.

The Boardman Police Department reported receiving a call stating that a vehicle was driving erratically, including in reverse and on the wrong side of the road. Reports state an officer noticed a vehicle bearing Florida plates driving northbound on Glenwood Avenue near the high school at a high rate of speed — approximately 90 mph in a 35 zone — and swerving several times over the center line.

Reports state the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued driving until nearing White House Lane, approximately 2.5 miles away, where it came to a stop. Officers ordered the driver, Tyeisha Burney, 34, to step out of the vehicle, and noted she was not wearing any shoes, smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words.

Officers on scene attempted to conduct a field sobriety test on Burney but reports state she was too intoxicated to complete it, so she was then placed under arrest on an OVI charge.

Police say a breath test on Burney registered a blood-alcohol content of .186, over the legal driving limit of .08.

Burney was cited for reckless operation, OVI and OVI prohibited BAC. She is set to appear in court on June 1.