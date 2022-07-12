YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beyond Expectations Barber College had its grand opening for its new Glenwood Avenue location Tuesday.

“What we like to do is help as many young men and women as possible, learn a trade in this barbering industry,” said Eric Garrett, Sr., founder and director of the program.

BEBC opened a location in Youngstown in 2019 with the assistance of Kelan Bilal, owner of Excalibur Barber Grooming Lounge. Bilal says he very happy to see this location open up for the community.

“We get a chance to expand our community and groom some of these young students to be able to get into some of these shops… It’s a beautiful thing to have it right here in the city,” Bilal said.

The school has also been working with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) on its new location. Both Bilal and Garrett say the school is a great way to help men and women into their careers.

“We have a 85% graduation rate, and out of that 85% graduation rate, 90% of them get their license, and out of that 90% that get their license, all 100% of them get jobs. So, it’s really about giving back to the community and job placement, job creation,” Garrett, Sr. said.

Garrett’s son, Eric Garrett, II is one of the directors for the program. He said it’s a blessing to be able to work with the students.

“It’s pretty cool, just seeing them grow — starting with day one to where they go when they graduate,” he said.

Garrett, Sr. says this school is Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and said students are able to get financial assistance as well.

The course is a 10-and-a-half-month program and consists of 1,800 hours, both full- and part-time. Garrett, Sr. said they begin new classes every Tuesday and are still taking students.

The school also offers services such as $6 haircuts for kids, $7 haircuts for adults and $10 haircut with face trimming. Veterans also get a discount. It also offers services such as eyebrow arching, trims and facials.

The business takes walk-in clients from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.