BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beyond Expectations Barber College celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting in front of the school on East Midlothian in Boardman Monday morning .

The center has 16 styling chairs for students who take a 10-month, 1,800 hour course to get certified.

As part of the event, students were offered free haircuts, backpacks and school supplies.

The school is located on Midlothian Boulevard.