YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An employee of a South Side club pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in municipal court on drug and alcohol charges.

Willie Cowan, 57, entered his pleas to misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and for violating the city’s ordinance against private clubs. He remains free on his own recognizance.

City Law Director Jeff Limbian confirmed that the club has no liquor license.

Cowan was cited after police and members of the state’s Ohio Investigative Unit served a warrant about 2:35 a.m. Saturday at Miss Daisy’s, 2210 South Ave.

Reports said several people were outside when police arrived and when they were told a warrant was being served, they wanted their money back.

Inside, police found two bags of marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

Also inside, reports said police found 35 bottles of various liquor.