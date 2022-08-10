GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A customer that was banned from ordering from a Girard pizza shop could be in more trouble.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a pizza shop on N. State Street on reports of a threat.

A worker there told police that they received a phone call from a customer who was trying to place an order but was banned from the shop.

When the worker told the man that his order could not be taken, he became irate and said, “(Expletive) you guys! I’ll bomb the place,” according to a police report.

The worker provided the phone number to the police and a report was filed and forwarded to the detective bureau.