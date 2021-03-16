Bankruptcy could be imminent for Southern Park Mall owner

Washington Prime said it is working on a restructuring of its debt

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of Southern Park Mall in Boardman said Tuesday it may have to go bankrupt.

Washington Prime Group says it will officially default on millions of dollars in interest payments tomorrow.

That means loans could become due immediately, and the company says it can’t afford to pay them.

The word came in a report Tuesday that shows Washington Prime lost over $111 million in 2020.

It blamed the losses on the pandemic.

Washington Prime said it is working on a restructuring of its debt.