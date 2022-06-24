YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of robbing two local banks and then leading U.S. Marshals on a lengthy chase has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

James Verdream, 59, faces two counts of bank robbery for robberies at PNC Bank on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and Chase Bank on West Liberty Street in Girard. The Austintown robbery happened May 2 and the Girard robbery happened May 9.

The cases are assigned to U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

The indictments were issued Thursday and unsealed Friday.

Verdream has been in federal custody since May 11 after he was arrested following a chase that culminated on State Route 11 in Austintown. He was being chased by U.S. Marshals at the time as well as Austintown police.

Verdream is also on federal probation after he served a sentence for robbing a bank in New Mexico in 2014. He served four years in prison in that case before he was released on federal supervision.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Parker May 20 found that there was probable cause that Verdream violated his probation after he waived a hearing in the case.

Verdream faces charges in Pennsylvania for the bank he is accused of robbing there.

Court records do not list an arraignment date for Verdream.