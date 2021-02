The Niles Police Department is assisting

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal investigators are at a house in Niles in connection to a December bank robbery in Trumbull County.

FBI agents are searching a house in the 800 block of Fenton Street. The Niles Police Department is assisting.

One person was taken into custody.

