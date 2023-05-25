YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Relics from the former Home Savings and Loan will soon be on display at the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

Premier Bank donated a collection of 1960s copper-and-wood printing blocks and a 1963 Department of Defense Sanitation Kit to the society.

According to a news release, the blocks were used to print illustrations in newspapers until the 1970s. The blocks include early Home Savings and Loan Company executives and managers, plus a view of the tower at 275 West Federal Street and a partial street map of Youngstown.

The Department of Defense kit came from the Office of Civil Defense during the Vietnam War. The kit was used for waste disposal in fallout shelters and includes an instruction sheet, two unopened bosses of supplies, a commode seat and 10 rolls of 1958 Scott tissue.

“Mahoning Valley Historical Society is very happy to receive these historical items into our permanent collection. They speak to the 133-year presence of Premier Bank and its predecessors — The Home Savings & Loan Company and Home Savings Bank in downtown Youngstown,” said H. William Lawson, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.