SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The demolition process of the former Huntington Bank building in Sharon has begun.

Road closed signs were up Wednesday in preparation. Shenango Avenue from East Silver Street to West State Street will be closed while the work is going on.

Last month, we learned the building was officially on the demo list.

Downtown Development Director Sherris Moreira says the property will eventually become a green space. They hope to have the project completed this summer.