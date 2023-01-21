WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dozens of family and friends gathered on Saturday in Packard Park to honor 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.

Broadstone was killed in a fire early Thursday morning, and police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Neon green covered the park to honor her. Classmates and friends shared memories of Broadstone, who was a junior at Warren G. Harding High School.

Classmates say she was friendly with everyone and describe her as a “ball of sunshine,”

further saying they were devastated when they found out about her death.

“I couldn’t really help but cry really hard, because she was such a huge personality in my life,” said classmate Chazmien Allen.

Broadstone’s school plans to honor her memory on Thursday by wearing her favorite color: green.