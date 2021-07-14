Ballet Western Reserve promises to entertain Youngstown heading into 60th season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ballet Western Reserve is kicking off its 60th season and as always, it’s promising to entertain all year long.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning at a breakfast for the board of directors and local business leaders in downtown Youngstown.

The big performance comes in December with a full-length, live production of The Nutcracker.

Ballet Western Reserve is a Valley legacy of dance education and performance. It’s proud to be part of the local arts community.

“It’s just a gem for us to have in our community,” said Anna Aey, board president. “We are a nonprofit, noncompetitive dance studio. We offer dance classes as an art form rather than a sport.”

“The average student that walks through our doors is here not just to learn how to move, but how to understand their body, and how to relate their physical experience with their peers and create something unique to the stage,” said Cate Greyjoy, artistic director.

Ballet Western Reserve also plans a gala in February.