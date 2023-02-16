YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bakers are needed and tickets are still available for the Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s 11th annual Cookie Table and Cocktails event.

It takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 6-10 p.m. at the Assumption Social Center at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church on South Bella Vista Ave. in Youngstown.

Bakers can be either amateur or professional. The best cookies in each category will be awarded.

“They can use any recipe they want,” said historical society executive director Bill Lawson. “We ask they be wedding-style cookies — something that can be eaten in 2-3 bites.”

Bakers must register by Wednesday, Feb. 22. It can be done on the MVHS website or at the Tyler History Center in downtown Youngstown.

Amateur bakers are asked to bake eight dozen cookies, and professional bakers 12 dozen cookies. Professionals can submit two different kinds.

They must be dropped off at the Tyler History Center by Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

As far as tickets, they can be bought at the MVHS website. They are $70 a piece or $640 for a VIP table.

First News anchor Stan Boney will be the emcee.