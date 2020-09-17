Backyard turned into ‘Field of Dreams’ for Poland boy

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland boy is getting his “Field of Dreams” while being treated for leukemia.
Andrew Codner is 4 years old and loves baseball. He’s getting treatment and he’ll come home to a huge surprise. His backyard looks like the Pirates field at PNC Park.
The team even allowed its logo to be used in the project.
About $35,000 dollars in supplies and labor were donated to make the big change.
Many local businesses came together to donate materials and staff a crew to build a mini but regulation-coded baseball field.
