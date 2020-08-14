Backpack, school supply giveaway readies Valley students for unprecedented year

Even though students may not be going back to school in the traditional sense, they'll still need supplies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday was the 10th annual Stuff the Bus event to help kids across the Valley get ready for the school year.

A number of local businesses, including Huntington Bank, partnered with the United Way for the giveaway in Youngstown.

This year, a thousand backpacks were filled with supplies.

Organizers said they realize this year is a little different.

“We realize the coronavirus — this is an unprecedented year so it’s going to be a little bit different, but we still want to make sure they have the supplies and they’re prepared,” said Huntington Bank regional president William C. Shivers.

“What I love about it, it’s a four-county collaborative with Mahoning, Trumbull, we have Mercer County involved as well,” said Bob Hannon, president of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. “The kids need the supplies and even though they may not be going back in the traditional setting, they are still going to need school supplies.”

After Friday’s event, the backpacks will be handed out to families in the designated counties.

More stories from WKBN.com: