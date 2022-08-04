SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — People were lined up since early Thursday afternoon for the back-to-school giveaway in Salem.

Thursday was the first of two giveaways at the Brightside Project.

Kids were able to pick up a backpack, school supplies and pick out non-perishable food items.

The Brightside Project was able to serve 279 kids in Columbiana County.

Lisa Wallace with the organization said something like a new backpack can really help a child’s confidence.

“The importance of us meeting those basic needs and helping a family out really makes a difference for those kids and our hope is they just walk in feeling so good about themselves, the first day of school,” said Wallace.

They will be doing another drive for the kids in Columbiana County on Thursday, Aug. 18.