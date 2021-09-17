Backup at the ER: It’s not just COVID causing the problem

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As COVID cases rise in the Valley, so does the number of people looking to get care at area hospitals. How they are getting there is also creating a problem

It’s a problem being seen all over the country, fire departments and ambulance companies having to wait an hour or more to offload patients because hospitals are so busy right now.

Departments like Canfield are having to wait a half-hour or more to get their patients into emergency rooms, and those patients are waiting hours more to be seen and treated.

While part of this can be blamed on the big jump in COVID-19 cases, paramedics say they’re seeing more and more people calling for non-emergency situations, thinking if they arrive at the ER in an ambulance, they’ll be seen faster.

This is a developing story. Check back here for a full report from Frist News senior reporter Gerry Ricciutti.