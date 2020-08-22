Back to school giveaway held in Austintown

Paper, notebooks, crayons and pencils were just a few of the things in the bags

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A back to school giveaway was held in Austintown Saturday morning.

West Austintown First United Methodist Church gave away roughly 200 bags filled with school supplies.

Everything was free and open to the public.

Paper, notebooks, crayons and pencils were just a few of the things in the bags.

One woman even donated 140 masks that she made within three days.

Pastor Jeffery Harrison says we are all going through this pandemic together.

“Since the pandemic, with our community dinners, with our Easter egg hunt, with our psalms and prayers, we’ve been able to engage and be involved in the community and be in relationship with over 5,000 people in the community,” Harrison said.

He also says they do these giveaways because they want to show an abundance of Christ’s love and grace to everyone.

