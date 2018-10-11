Back-to-back hurricanes keep local Red Cross volunteers busy Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WKBN) - With Hurricane Michael now ashore, the American Red Cross is handling its second major disaster in recent weeks.

The winds are blowing in Florida and the rain is coming down. Hurricane Michael is the latest storm to catch attention, coming ashore with great force.

The American Red Cross is always on the scene.

"Those hurricanes seem to be, every year, back to back to back," said Kristen Gallagher, with the local Red Cross chapter. "Making sure we have the workforce to be able to take care of people in those affected areas, that's what's really important for us."

The first local worker is now heading to help after Michael. Their initial work is setting up shelters and searching and feeding people who haven't found a shelter.

Eleven local Red Cross volunteers went to work after Hurricane Florence last month. The final two will return this week.

They're sharing stories of what they saw.

"So many people came to these shelters with next to nothing, and for the volunteers to know they were going home to nothing and to be able to see what their resiliency was, it was amazing to them. It was touching to them," Gallagher said.

One volunteer left some of her clothes to help a person who lost everything after Florence.

These two storms -- in addition to Harvey, Irma and Maria last year -- have had a big impact.

The Red Cross did a Zero to Hero training session last year, preparing new workers who wanted to help -- whether it be locally after a fire or along the coastline after a major storm.

"We're so proud of our volunteers," Gallagher said. "The fact that they're willing to give up their time here with their families and jobs and to go help the people who need it most is an incredible thing for them and for us."

If you're interested in being trained to volunteer, call the American Red Cross Lake to River chapter at 330-392-2551 or fill out an application online.