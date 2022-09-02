CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers are hoping to draw a big crowd next weekend, hoping to raise money to support children and families of fallen police officers.

The third annual “Back the Blue” rally will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 on Village Green in Canfield.

Organizers say they would like to raise $10,000 for non-profit charities.

“We want to keep growing. That’s why we also put the golf outings in play. We just had our second golf outing. We want to continue to grow it because we’re hoping one day that we might be able to put a scholarship in place,” said Christine Oliver, Back the Blue organizer.

Oliver says she is still looking for people winning to donate baskets and other gifts for a raffle.

The event begins next Saturday at 1 p.m.