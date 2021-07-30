Back the Blue kicks of first charity golf event in Lowellville

The police officer support group Back the Blue held its first annual outing at Bedford Trails in Lowellville Friday.

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of golfers spent the day helping raise money for a good cause.

The group says more than a dozen foursomes spent the morning golfing before enjoying a steak fry for lunch.

Money raised by the event will be used to support children and families of fallen law enforcement officers.

Back the Blue organizers are planning a rally on September 11 at the Canfield Village Green.

