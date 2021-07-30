Back the Blue kicks of first charity golf event in Lowellville

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of golfers spent the day helping raise money for a good cause.

The police officer support group Back the Blue held its first annual outing at Bedford Trails in Lowellville Friday.

The group says more than a dozen foursomes spent the morning golfing before enjoying a steak fry for lunch.

Money raised by the event will be used to support children and families of fallen law enforcement officers.

Back the Blue organizers are planning a rally on September 11 at the Canfield Village Green.