Some Trumbull Co. schools welcome students back this week under new guidelines

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a lot of uncertainty as schools begin a new year. After a few days into the new normal, Lakeview Superintendent Velina Taylor said the positives outweigh the negatives.

“We’re excited to have the kids back. It’s super exciting to see adults and kids in the building. Very impressed with how well things have worked and how our plans have kind of played out,” said Taylor.

Part of that plan is having half of the kids in the classroom at one time. Taylor said it has worked out well for students and teachers.

“I’ve had teachers say they actually like having a smaller group of kids to work with. All of the things we worried a lot about really didn’t seem to be much of a problem,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the district has made sanitation the main priority, beginning at the bus stop.

“They have to have a mask on when they get on the bus. There’s Plexiglas as screening behind the bus driver to keep them safe. Windows are open in the buses to improve air flow,” said Taylor.

Although the school is doing what it can to keep students safe, Taylor said it’s the help from parents that make things easier.

“Our parents are stellar and that they’ve worked with their children to where they are highly tolerant in wearing the masks and we haven’t had near the problems that we anticipated to have,” Taylor said.

Over at Warren JFK, it was a similar story. Principal Alyse Consiglio said their enrollment numbers are an advantage right now.

“We did have a staggered start, so junior high students reported Monday, high school students reported Tuesday and today is our first day with everyone here,” Consiglio said.

She said it was a challenge to get supplies, but they managed to get what they needed.

“We did install hand sanitizers in every room and we do have a really nice hand washing station that we got from a company, Personal Protected in New Middletown,” Consiglio said.

Consiglio said students have been following the rules.