Back-and-forth temperatures might affect sinuses

(WKBN) – In the last few days, temperatures have gone from above freezing to below freezing, and all these temperature changes could affect your sinuses and impact your day-to-day life.

Some symptoms include sneezing, runny nose or an infection.

If the sinuses get clogged up, you may also get headaches.

“What people are not thinking about or not really realizing is influenza or the flu. Here in Ohio, here locally, we’re in a really bad flu season and anybody who had any kind of infection has an increased chance of that,” said Dr. Mike Sevilla of the Family Practice Center of Salem.

Dr. Sevilla also said that you can have sinus issues just from walking into a warm house from out in the cold.