Back and forth, COVID-19 stall contract negotiations for Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fact-finder’s report focusing on contract negotiations between the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBA) representing Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office has been completed.

Fact-finder Dennis Byrne, an economics professor at the University of Akron, was called in after both sides could not come to an agreement.

Deputies have been working without a contract since July 2020, and because of COVID-19 and the two parties agreeing and then disagreeing on a deal, negotiations have been stalled.

There are several issues being discussed, including the alleged disparity in pay in comparison to other county positions, the safety of road deputies, alleged sick leave abuses, promotions, staffing, special assignments and holiday pay, to name a few.

Following a Jan. 13 fact-finding hearing, the fact-finder concluded that there is a lack of communication within the department.

Trumbull County Deputies Fact Finding report

According to the report, much of the disagreement between the parties appears to be based on a belief by the union membership that the current Sheriff and his predecessors make job

assignments based on factors other than professional competence. The Sheriff’s

representatives vehemently denied this accusation.

The fact-finder concluded that a Labor Management Committee that was formed to resolve communication issues has not been very useful or utilized.

The biggest finding in the report was when it comes down to wages and compensation. The Sheriff was offering a 3.5% wage increase in the first year of the contract with 0% in years two and three.

However, the fact-finder agreed with the union with an increase of 3.5% in year one and 1% in years two and three.

The fact-finder agreed with a health benefits increase from 10% to 11%.

“Despite increasing and unfair criticism from the public, our law enforcement officers put their

lives on the line each day. Higher wages and seniority benefits are the cornerstones of every

union contract. Indeed, we think Fact-Finder Byrne made a fair ruling and rewarded Trumbull

County Deputies for the hard work they do,” said Dominic Saturday, a labor attorney representing the OPBA.

The fact-finder’s report can be accepted or rejected by both parties.