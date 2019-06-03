Baby’s death under investigation in Springfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Township police and Mahoning County’s coroner are working to find out how a newborn baby died over the weekend.

Police were called to a home in the Meadowood Trailer Park on Struthers Road Sunday morning for a woman who was reportedly bleeding.

After medics took the woman to the hospital, police learned there was more to be found at the trailer park.

“Through further investigation, we have learned that in this trailer, the home of the female, we had located a newborn infant that was unresponsive,” said Springfield Township Police Chief Matt Mohn.

The chief says agents with the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation were brought in to help process the home.

Police are now waiting for autopsy results and other tests.

The woman’s name has not been released.