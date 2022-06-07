AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The infant victim in the Nicholas Tigges case of felonious assault has died, according to prosecutors.

The baby was only four weeks old when he was brought to the hospital for severe head injuries.

The child’s twin sister was not hurt and is with Mahoning County’s Children’s Services.

The mother of the babies, Kaitlynn Wilson, was also charged after signs of neglect were found on the daughter.

Tigges, from Austintown, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault, felony child endangering and domestic violence.

His previous bond was set at $500,000.

Prosecutors are expected to seek new charges for Tigges following the baby’s death.

This story is still developing. For updates, check back here.