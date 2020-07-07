Baby saved from Struthers fire released from hospital

A baby that was badly hurt in a fire in Struthers has come home

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A baby that was badly hurt in a fire in Struthers has come home.

According to Akron Children’s Hospital, Baby Domingo was released from the hospital Monday.

The child was rescued by his mother during a November fire at their home on Sexton Street in Struthers.

Since the fire eight months ago, baby Domingo has had nine different surgeries, skin grafts, a tracheotomy and breathing therapies.

The family, originally from Chile, was forced from their home. The house was a total loss. They have since relocated in the area.