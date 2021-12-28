BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Boardman Fire Department was called to a hotel after officials said a 1-year-old fell into a pool at a birthday party.

Emergency crews were called to the Holiday Inn on the 7400 block of South Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Firefighters stated that it was unknown how long the child was in the water.

Firefighters said bystanders immediately began CPR and that by the time emergency crews arrived, the baby was awake and breathing.

The child was taken to a local hospital.