Baby goat helped raise hundreds of dollars for Second Harvest Food Bank

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A week-old goat has a name and the Second Harvest Food Bank has some money coming its way and, yes, the goat and money are connected.

Frog Pond Farm & Dairy in Canfield held a week-long raffle to name its new baby goat. Contestants could pay a dollar per entry to vote on four names for the goat. The choices were Lacey, Whitney, Bailey and Gabriella.

On March 6, a Facebook live video aired on the farm’s page to announce the winner of a gift basket and the winning name.

Jamie Kehoe was selected as the winner of the gift basket containing soap, fudge, body butter and cheese from the farm. The winning name for the baby goat was Bailey, with a registered name of “Frog Pond Farm’s Bailey Irish Cream.”

Organizers of the fundraiser were able to raise $386, and according to Second Harvest Food Bank’s website, $1 can provide six meals. That means they can provide 2,316 meals to those in need.

The Coakleys thanked those who participated and even hinted that this might not be the last time they do this.