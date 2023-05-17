BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — With these warmer temps and the sunshine, it’s feeling like spring cleaning season. There’s an upcoming event that makes perfect sense for parents who want to de-clutter their homes and make a few bucks and parents want to get gently worn clothes and toys at low prices.

It’s the Baby Bargain Boutique. Above is a video from last year’s event at Boardman Park. The annual event has been around for nearly 20 years.

Karen McCallum, Boardman Park recreation and engagement director, spoke to First News about the upcoming event.

“Boardman Park is excited for our baby bargain boutique this Saturday, May 20. Lots of great deals, rain or shine event. … Free admission with a canned good,” McCallum said.

There will be 115 vendors at this year’s event. It’s happening this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1p.m.