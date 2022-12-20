FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Newborns at The Birth Place are getting dressed as Christmas stars.

Jaivonni Roberts is the newest child born yesterday at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. He was being held by his older brother Malik today while wearing the special onesie, which says The Best Gift Under the Tree this year. It comes with a special homemade holiday hat in green and gold. The outfits are provided to every child born during the week of Christmas.

“At the end when it’s all said and done, we get to see a video put together of all the hospitals and their babies in the videos. Something that we are very proud to be part of and that we have the talented staff that can put the hats and T-shirts together for us,” said Jamie Kale, unit director at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital.

The special hat is made locally by two workers at the hospital, Kelley Alberti, Lab & Bobbi Jo Vantassel.

There have been 957 births this year at the Birth Place.